The most fuel efficient cars in South Africa right now

By May 9, 20171 Comments
Bloomberg has released its April global fuel price index, showing that South Africa is still one of the most expensive places to fill up the tank –  with the price of petrol shooting up by 49 cents per litre in May alone.

The index measures “affordability” as the cost of a litre of petrol relative to a country’s average daily wage, while overall spend represents how much the average driver spends on petrol in a year, relative to the average salary.

According to the 2016 index, South Africa is ranked  last – spending the highest proportion of the average salary on petrol in a year.  However, as of April 2017, Mexico has claimed top spot, where 3.9% of the average annual Mexican salary is spent on petrol.

South Africans spend an average of 3.2% of their annual salary on fuel for their cars – while people in top ranked Venezuela spend a mere 0.02% of their average annual salary on fuel.

Amid rising fuel prices, consumers are being forced to do their homework before buying a vehicle.

These are the most fuel efficient cars currently on the market.

 Electric/Hybrid

Car Fuel consumption Price
Nissan Leaf 0.0 L/100 km R500 550
BMW 740 eDrive 2.1 L/100 km R1 496 500
BMW i3 0.0 L/100 km R606 800
BMW i8 eDrive 2.1 L/100 km R2 015 300
Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine 2.1 L/100 km R1 117 600
Mercedes-Benz S500e L 2.8 L/100 km R1 931 800
Mercedes-Benz C350e 2.8 L/100 km R804 900
Porsche Panamera S e-Hybrid 2.9 L/100 km R3 134 000
Mercedes-Benz GLE500e 3.3 L/100 km R1 310 000
BMW X5 xDrive40e 3.3 L/100 km R1 180 600
Porsche Cayenne S e-Hybrid 3.4 L/100 km R1 531 000
Toyota Prius Hybrid 3.7 L/100 km R457 600
Toyota Auris Hybrid XR 3.9 L/100 km R413 600

Petrol

Car Fuel consumption Price
Volvo V40 D2 3.4 L/100 km R372 400
Fiat 5-door 1.5TDCI Ambiente 3.6 L/100 km R247 900
Renault Captur 66kW dCi Dynamique 3.6L/100 km R289 000
Fiat 500 TwinAir Pop 3.8 L/100 km R179 900
BMW 220d coupe auto 4.0 L/100 km R542 900
BMW 320d auto 4.0 L/100 km R580 300
Lexus CT 200h S 4.1 L/100 km R519 900
Mercedes-Benz A200d auto 4.1 L/100 km R491 300
Audi A4 2.0TDI quattro 4.1 L/100 km R559 000
Audi A5 Coupe 2.0TDI quattro 4.1 L/100 km  R619 000
BMW 120d 5-door 4.1 L/100 km R484 800
Smart fortwo coupe base 4.1 L/100 km  R174 900
Volkswagen Polo Hatch Trendline 1.4TDI  4.1 L/100 km R253 600
Nissan June 1.5dCi Acenta+ 4.2 L/100 km R332 900

All prices and fuel consumption statistics were supplied by vehicle information specialists, Duoporta.

Read: Here is the official petrol price for May 2017

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it.
Join the Conversation
  • Francis Kong

    Why are there Diesel cars listed in the section titled “Petrol”?
    Then where are the petrol cars?
    We do still drive petrol cars, not everyone can afford the 20% extra to buy a diesel engined once.

