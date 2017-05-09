The most fuel efficient cars in South Africa right now

Bloomberg has released its April global fuel price index, showing that South Africa is still one of the most expensive places to fill up the tank – with the price of petrol shooting up by 49 cents per litre in May alone.
The index measures “affordability” as the cost of a litre of petrol relative to a country’s average daily wage, while overall spend represents how much the average driver spends on petrol in a year, relative to the average salary.
According to the 2016 index, South Africa is ranked last – spending the highest proportion of the average salary on petrol in a year. However, as of April 2017, Mexico has claimed top spot, where 3.9% of the average annual Mexican salary is spent on petrol.
South Africans spend an average of 3.2% of their annual salary on fuel for their cars – while people in top ranked Venezuela spend a mere 0.02% of their average annual salary on fuel.
Amid rising fuel prices, consumers are being forced to do their homework before buying a vehicle.
These are the most fuel efficient cars currently on the market.
Electric/Hybrid
|Car
|Fuel consumption
|Price
|Nissan Leaf
|0.0 L/100 km
|R500 550
|BMW 740 eDrive
|2.1 L/100 km
|R1 496 500
|BMW i3
|0.0 L/100 km
|R606 800
|BMW i8 eDrive
|2.1 L/100 km
|R2 015 300
|Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine
|2.1 L/100 km
|R1 117 600
|Mercedes-Benz S500e L
|2.8 L/100 km
|R1 931 800
|Mercedes-Benz C350e
|2.8 L/100 km
|R804 900
|Porsche Panamera S e-Hybrid
|2.9 L/100 km
|R3 134 000
|Mercedes-Benz GLE500e
|3.3 L/100 km
|R1 310 000
|BMW X5 xDrive40e
|3.3 L/100 km
|R1 180 600
|Porsche Cayenne S e-Hybrid
|3.4 L/100 km
|R1 531 000
|Toyota Prius Hybrid
|3.7 L/100 km
|R457 600
|Toyota Auris Hybrid XR
|3.9 L/100 km
|R413 600
Petrol
|Car
|Fuel consumption
|Price
|Volvo V40 D2
|3.4 L/100 km
|R372 400
|Fiat 5-door 1.5TDCI Ambiente
|3.6 L/100 km
|R247 900
|Renault Captur 66kW dCi Dynamique
|3.6L/100 km
|R289 000
|Fiat 500 TwinAir Pop
|3.8 L/100 km
|R179 900
|BMW 220d coupe auto
|4.0 L/100 km
|R542 900
|BMW 320d auto
|4.0 L/100 km
|R580 300
|Lexus CT 200h S
|4.1 L/100 km
|R519 900
|Mercedes-Benz A200d auto
|4.1 L/100 km
|R491 300
|Audi A4 2.0TDI quattro
|4.1 L/100 km
|R559 000
|Audi A5 Coupe 2.0TDI quattro
|4.1 L/100 km
|R619 000
|BMW 120d 5-door
|4.1 L/100 km
|R484 800
|Smart fortwo coupe base
|4.1 L/100 km
|R174 900
|Volkswagen Polo Hatch Trendline 1.4TDI
|4.1 L/100 km
|R253 600
|Nissan June 1.5dCi Acenta+
|4.2 L/100 km
|R332 900
All prices and fuel consumption statistics were supplied by vehicle information specialists, Duoporta.