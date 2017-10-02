These are the cheapest bakkies to service and repair in South Africa

Whether it is to navigate the rugged terrain, or the the lifestyle you lead, or even the type of work you do, pickups are a popular mode of transport in South Africa, with the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger featuring among the top-selling vehicles each month.

Renowned motor journalist, Malcolm Kinsey, has released his Kinsey report for 2017 – detailing how much it costs to service and repair various vehicle types in the country – including the much loved ‘bakkie’.

Overall, Kinsey noted that the local motor industry is currently in “crisis” with several top manufacturers withdrawing from the country, while old established brands are no longer imported and many dealer networks are negotiating for new vehicles to replace their old products.

“One of the early brands to exodus the country was Citroen. Peugeot SA decided to concentrate on the Peugeot range and stop importing the sister vehicles. Peugeot then acquired the Vauxhall and Opel brands from General Motors worldwide,” he said.

“The shock waves had barely subsided by the time General Motors announced that they were withdrawing from South Africa – curtailing the importing of mainly Korean-assembled Chevrolet and closing down their manufacturing facility in Port Elizabeth,” Kinsey said.

He noted it was not all doom and gloom however, as none of these events will leave motorists in the lurch.

Moreover, data from the trade and industry department showed on Monday that South Africa’s new vehicle sales rose 6.3% year-on-year to 50,322 units in September, with top bakkie brands continuing to lead the way.

BusinessTech looks at the best and worst bakkies to service and repair right now, both single and double cab versions.

Double cab: Toyota topped this category with the Hilux 2.8 GD – best basket price (R67,066) and affordability percentage of 13.19%. It was followed by the new Nissan Navara, with a basket of R78,865, and affordability percentage of 13.48%, while the Isuzu KB300 placed third (R82,971).

Vehicle Price (Incl VAT) Parts basket:

% of selling price Parts basket:

total cost Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD Auto R508 500 13.19% R67 066.39 Nissan Navara 2.3 D LE R584 900 13.48% R78 864.97 Isuzu KB 300 D TEQ R486 900 17.04% R82 971.34 Ford Ranger 2.2 XL R447 900 20.17% R90 358.18 GWM Steed 6 2.0 VGT X-Scape R329 900 28.12% R92 777.79

Single Cab: The Nissan’s NP200 (R159,900) is the cheapest prices in this category range, while the VW Amarok 2.0 costs as much as R304,800.

Vehicle Price (Incl VAT) Parts basket:

% of selling price Parts basket:

total cost Nissan NP 200 1.6i R159 900 33.26% R53 278.85 Nissan NP 300 2.0 R199 900 28.79% R57 546.05 Toyota Hilux 2.4 GD R272 100 24.20% R65 834.83 Isuzu KB 250 R236 500 30.62% R72 416.53 Mahindra Scorpio 2.2 CRD Pik-Up R223 995 32.62% R73 062.67 Ford Ranger 2.2 D Hi Rider R272 900 36.59% R99 856.25 VW Amarok 2.0 TDi R304 800 45.92% R139 954.68

