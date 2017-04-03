mobile menu mobile search

Philips Africa appoints new CEO

Dutch technology and consumer electronics group, Philips, has announced the appointment of Jasper Westerink as CEO for Philips Africa based out of Johannesburg.

Westerink joined the Africa organisation in December 2016 and will look to accelerate development of Philips’ health technology portfolio.

He joins the Africa organisation from his posting in Indonesia where he was the MD of Philips Personal Health.

“Society’s key health challenges – ageing population, increase in chronic illnesses, endlessly rising health expenses – lead us to imagine new solutions. The challenge is not simply to develop new products. We also need new services and new business models,” said Westerink.

He said that building-up and maintaining strong relations with government and business groups is essential.

 

