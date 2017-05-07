mobile menu mobile search

Gigaba scraps multi-billion rand deal with Guptas: report

By May 7, 20170 Comments
Gigaba scraps multi-billion rand deal with Guptas: report
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has scrapped a multi-billion rand deal involving a Gupta-linked company, due to the possible financial implications of the deal for the National Treasury, according to a report by the Sunday Times.

According to the report, Gigaba summoned Denel board chairman Dan Mantsha to Durban on Friday to inform him that the deal would no longer be taking place, and further instructed him to withdraw Denel’s high court application against the Treasury.

The application had been instituted against former finance minister Pravin Gordhan’s refusal to approve the company’s joint venture with VR Laser Asia to form a new company called Denel Asia.

In addition to a cancelling the deal and ordering a withdrawal of the application, Gigaba also reportedly took a hardline stance with Mantsha, ordering him to deregister Denel Asia and dissolve the joint venture with VR Laser Asia.

“The minister raised a concern with the board chairperson that the joint venture didn’t make business sense to the National Treasury, and the other matter of serious concern is the financial implications of the deal to the National Treasury,” said Gigaba’s spokesperson, Mayihlome Tshwete.

According to the report, Gupta business associate Salim Essa is the sole shareholder of VR Laser Asia and it is understood that the family was set to make billions from the deal.

Read: SA can get out of junk status – but we’ll do it through radical transformation: Gigaba

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Headline
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News
Social Media SA

The complete break down of who owns your Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn posts and photos in South Africa

The most in-demand skills and jobs in South Africa right now

The 3 things South Africa’s most successful executives have in common

Closed

SA’s new labour struggle: less work, same pay, and basic income for all

Facebook screens

Facebook can tell you more about a person than actually meeting them

Court denies application to appeal the ruling that millions of Gauteng traffic fines should be cancelled

SA businesses face heavy fines and jail time for not hiring South African

Why the government faces a tough time keeping private dagga use in SA illegal

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×