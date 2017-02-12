How much Kings, Queens and other traditional leaders get paid in South Africa

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=afee94f8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=633&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=afee94f8' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Government has published the official salaries it pays to Kings, Queens and other traditional leaders in South Africa.

It appears that Traditional Leaders have also been affected by the proposed pay freeze recommended by the Independent Commission on the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers last year.

In 2016, the commission recommended that high-earning public officials – including the president, deputy president and all ministers and deputy ministers – get a zero-percent increase in salaries for 2017.

As of 2010, South Africa recognizes seven royal families in the country, after a recommendation by a traditional leadership commission that South Africa lose six of its kings and queens. Of the 13 recognized traditional kingdoms recognized previously, only seven will remain once the current incumbent rulers of the identified kingdoms have passed away.

Traditional kings and senior leaders are symbolic figureheads in the country with little political power. However, these rulers play an important role in local disputes as well as in playing advisory roles to government – as well as in the lives of the traditional rural populations.

All these traditional leaders are paid by the South African government. The table below details the current salaries of traditional leaders and other officials.

Note: NHTL = National House of Traditional Leaders | PHTL = Provincial House of Traditional Leaders