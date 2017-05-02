mobile menu mobile search

Parks Tau appointed co-chair of UN sustainability panel

By May 2, 20170 Comments
Parks Tau appointed co-chair of UN sustainability panel
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

Former City of Johannesburg mayor and South African Local Government Association (Salga) chairperson Parks Tau was appointed as a co-chair of the United Nations High Level Independent Panel on Monday to oversee the effectiveness of the Habitat III.

Habitat III is a programme adopted by the UN to “reinvigorate the global commitment to sustainable urbanisation”.

Salga in a statement said Tau was appointed together with Mexican secretary of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development, Rosario Robles, as co-chair during a sitting of the UN in New York.

In the statement, Tau described his new role on the panel as an instrument to advance the interests of local government both on the local and international scale.

“Having committed to advocate for the location of local government at the centre of a changing world, the panel presents an opportunity to lead this agenda,” he said.

The panel is expected to write an assessment report of the progress of Habitat III, which will serve as an input to a meeting of the UN General Assembly in September.

News24

Read: Joburg mayor shuts down programme ‘turning ANC members into millionaires’

News24Wire

News24Wire is the news wire service offered by Media24. It covers all the latest happenings in South Africa, and abroad....
TAGS: Active
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

Anti-Zuma supporters claim victory in Worker Day rally

How much you should be paying your domestic worker and gardener in South Africa

5 important things happening in South Africa today

What a R2 million home looks like in Joburg, Cape Town, Durban and other major cities

Africa growth

Fastest growing countries in Africa for wealth

5 money mistakes retirees must avoid

ANC logo on wall

The SACP has had enough of the ANC and Zuma’s antics

Important tips to consider when buying your next home

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×