No evidence of would-be Zuma ‘assassin’ plotting a coup: report

The National Prosecuting Authority has admitted that it does not have any evidence that Elvis Ramosebudi tried to plot a coup by killing high profile government ministers, according to a report by Times Live.

Speaking to journalists outside the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, NPA spokesman Phindi Louw confirmed that the prosecution did not have evidence of a coup in its possession.

Instead, she noted that the evidence indicated he had tried to incite Anglo American to fund crime by asking them for money to kill government ministers.

“The proper charge that can be preferred is incitement.” A conspiracy charge requires two or more people to conspire together to commit a crime. “Ramosebudi acted alone‚” she said.

Ramesebudi made headlines last week after the Hawks arrested him for allegedly plotting a R60 million assassination plot to kill President Jacob Zuma.

The police intelligence unit reportedly uncovered a letter penned by Ramosebudi detailing how he started the “Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance”, and targeted Zuma, former Eskom boss Brian Molefe and other pro-Zuma politicians.

Following a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, the NPA on Tuesday asked for Ramosedi’s bail application to be postponed until Friday. The state also formally changed the charges against him from conspiracy to commit murder to incitement to commit murder in line with Louw’s comments.

According to Times Live, “incitement to commit crime” is a schedule one offence which means the Ramosedi will be granted bail‚ unless the state can prove it is in the interests of justice that he remain behind bars.

