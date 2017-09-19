Cell C launches new LTE-A and prepaid data products

Mobile operator Cell C has launched a host of new promotional and permanent data bundles for LTE-Advance and prepaid customers.

Cell C CEO, Jose Dos Santos said that operator has invested significantly in its network to manage data demands, and is rolling out predominantly LTE and LTE-Advanced.

He said the operator now has close to 4800 LTE and LTE-A sites on air and, plans to roll out a further 9700 sites in the next four years.

LTE Advance deals

On promotion from 1 October, Cell C is introducing a new promotional range of LTE-A data products aimed at customers who consume larger amounts of data due to the increased data speeds available on its LTE network.

Customers signing up for any of Cell C’s LTE-A data promotional deals before the end of December 2017 will also get a discount on their monthly subscription fees of the LTE data plans, Cell C said.

The 15GB LTE-A offer will cost R149 per month instead of R299 per month;

The 25GB LTE-A deal comes in at R239 per month, down from R499 per month;

The 50GB offer will cost R489 per month reduced from R699 per month;

The 100GB bundle will cost R849 per month, down from R999 per month;

The 200GB bundle will cost R1,100 per month, down from R1,499 per month.

Cell C said the promotional prices will last for the duration of the contract term, but it is also available on a month-to-month offer. The offers are available only on Cell C’s LTE and LTE-A network, it said.

Prepaid deals

Alongside the launch of the new LTE-A data deals, Cell C is also launching a new range of permanent prepaid data deals, which will be available from 20 September 2017.

“Some customers do prefer prepaid data deals and we have extended our popular Giga prepaid data deals to include smaller packages. In addition to our 100GB and 200GB offers, we are introducing four new packages to make this fantastic product more accessible to a wider market,” said Cell C CEO, Jose Dos Santos.

The new offers are 10GB, 20GB, 30GB and 50GB and will cost customers R599, R799, R899 and R1,099 respectively. Customers pay once-off and the data is valid for 365 days. These deals are available across the Cell C network.

Read: Cell C launches new Facebook and WhatsApp data bundles