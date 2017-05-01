Fastest growing countries in Africa for wealth

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7848641&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=925&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a7848641' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AfrAsia Bank and New World Wealth recently reviewed the wealthiest and poorest countries in Africa.

Mauritians are the richest individuals in Africa with $25,700 in wealth per person, whilst people in the Zimbabwe are the poorest with $200 per person.

South Africa is ranked second, with the average wealth per person estimated at $10,800.

NWW noted that North African countries such as Algeria, Egypt and Morocco all rank high on the list despite recent instability.

The wealth advisory firm pointed out that “wealth per capita” refers to the average wealth of a person living in each country.

Mauritius is also the top performing African country in terms of wealth growth over the past 10 years to 2016 – at 230%.

Ethiopia also performed well – although from a low base, New World Wealth said.

Looking at growth projections, Mauritius is expected to continue to lead the way over the next decade, with South Africa well down the list.

Read: Meet the ‘Boere Buffett’: South Africa’s newest dollar billionaire