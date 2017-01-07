Top 10 wildlife estates for South Africa’s ultra-rich

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aef22d65&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=901&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aef22d65' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New World Wealth has compiled a list of the 10 best wildlife estates in South Africa.

These estates focus primarily on their “wilderness” appeal but are rated on a number of criteria including security, activities, facilities, quality and design of houses, space (average stand size and space between houses), as well as views, scenery and wildlife, appeal to wealthy buyers, and resale and price growth potential.

South Africa is a global pioneer in residential estate living with more golf and lifestyle estates than any other country in the world, according to Andrew Amoils, head of research at New World Wealth

The complete list of estates are detailed below in alphabetical order.

The first of its kind in the Western Cape, Gondwana Game Reserve offers the chance to own a bush home in a private, Big Five game reserve with 5 star amenities and the ultimate luxury space to enjoy the natural surroundings.

All houses have been developed to fit in to the surrounding natural environment, with thatched roofs and earth-toned paint exteriors.

Situated On the banks of the Sabie River, 10 minutes away from the Kruger National Park. Construction activities first commenced in 1989 with the building of 40 luxury timeshare chalets.

The current Developer MagicBreakaways Leisure Developments acquired the resort in 1992 and completed the 9-hole Gary Player Golf Course.

The resort offers Tennis, mini golf, nature walks, 3 swimming pools, kids entertainment facility, car wash, on site laundry, driving range. Upmarket self-catering chalets, overlooking either the golf course, the river or bushveld vegetation.

Hopewell Conservation Estate

A nature reserve and housing estate located at the heart of what conservation icon Dr Ian Player identified as the “new wilderness frontier”.

Located less than half an hour’s drive from the centre of Port Elizabeth, the Estate is situated within an expansive 3,000 hectare urban nature reserve

Intaba Ridge Private Game Estate is situated on Maritzburg’s doorstep, surrounded by top schools and only 11 kilometres away from the popular Midlands Mall.

Minimum stand sizes of 2,500m² and game corridors, ensure wide open spaces and the best views of Pietermaritzburg and Table Mountain.

Situated on the banks of the Crocodile River, Mjejane Game Reserve is South Africa’s premier reserve bordering Kruger National Park.

Positioned on the Kruger’s southern boundary between the Malelane and Crocodile Bridge gates, the reserve enjoys 10km’s of river frontage and is fenced into the Kruger Park.

Amidst the sights and sounds of nature, Mjejane Lifestyle offers two dream freehold purchasing options – Riverview and Bushlands.

Mahathunzi borders Hilton College and the 5-star Karkloof Safari Spa with Albert Falls Dam only 2km away.

The 1,000ha estate being less than 15 minutes away from the hub of Pietermaritzburg, offers easy access to top schools, excellent medical care and an upgraded airport offering 7 flights per day to Johannesburg.

Raptor’s View is a residential wildlife estate on the edge of Hoedspruit – a little town between Kruger National Park and the Blyde River Canyon.

The low density estate is a themed development with thatched roofs and natural outside wall colours – making it an aesthetically pleasing environment.

The one hectare plots are separated by game tracks and natural woodland giving owners both privacy and tranquility.

Royalston Coastal Wildlife Estate is a 1000 hectare secured reserve in Port Elizabeth.

Set with views over Seaview and Sardinia Bay, it is close to a variety of schools, shopping centres, private medical facilities, and leisure options.

Free-roaming game drift through homes as they migrate between the extensive lake and watering holes, while leisure bomas and bush campsites are interspersed around the reserve.

Shandon Estate consists of 87 stands of approximately one hectare in size. The Estate is used by the owners and share holders for purposes of recreation and game viewing.

The Shandon Estate / Eco Reserve covers an area of approximately 780ha. Of which approximately 120ha will eventually be covered by development infrastructure.

Zandspruit Bush & Aero Estate offers 200 stands to people who wish to relocate or retire, or simply to invest in a second home or holiday home. Of the 200 stands, 162 are Bush stands and 38 stands are Aero stands.

Surrounded by the Klein Drakensberg Mountains, the various stands offer a range of views that include a combination of bush, mountain and river views.

Aero stands have the option of building a hangar on site as they are situated along the 1 000m hard-surfaced runway where flying enthusiasts can land and hangar their plane right next to their home.

Read: Here are the 22 most exclusive streets for South Africa’s ultra-rich