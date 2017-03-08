All the best subjects to study at South Africa’s top universities

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aef22d65&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=901&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aef22d65' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The latest QS World University Rankings has listed all the subjects that South Africa’s top universities excel at – ranking among the top 500 courses in the world.

The report covers 42 subjects in arts and humanities; engineering and technology; life sciences and medicine; natural sciences; and social sciences.

South African universities stand out for their expertise in development studies, QS said, while South Africa’s top-ranked university – the University of Cape Town – ranked within the top 100 globally for 10 subjects.

These include Anatomy and physiology, English language and literature, Law and Education, among others.

UCT has 36 subjects ranked among the top 500 global universities, followed by Wits with 23 subjects, Stellenbosch University with 17 subjects, and University of Pretoria with 15 subjects.

The University of Kwazulu-Natal, University of Johannesburg and Rhodes University also had a few (under 10) subjects ranked in the top 500. With the exception of the University of Pretoria, all SA universities are strongest in developmental studies.

UP’s strongest subjects are agriculture and forestry and law – though neither of these subjects are among the top 100 universities in the world.

The following tables break down the best subjects at each South African university ranked by QS, along with where the universities placed among the global top 500. Subjects in the top 100, globally, have been highlighted.

University of Cape Town

Subject Global ranking Developmental studies 10 Geography 47 Anatomy and physiology 51-100 Anthropology 51-100 Archaeology 51-100 Architecture 51-100 Education 51-100 English language and literature 51-100 Law 51-100 Sport-relates subjects 51-100 Agriculture and forestry 101-150 Earth and marine sciences 101-150 Environmental sciences 101-150 History 101-150 Medicine 101-150 Politics and International studies 101-150 Sociology 101-150 Art and design 151-200 Civil and structural engineering 151-200 Communication and media studies 151-200 Pharmacy and Pharmacology 151-200 Psychology 151-200 Biological sciences 201-250 Business and management studies 201-250 Linguistics 201-250 Physics and astronomy 201-250 Chemical engineering 251-300 Economics and econometrics 251-300 Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing engineering 251-300 Modern languages 251-300 Electrical engineering 301-350 Mathematics 301-350 Chemistry 351-400 Computer science 351-400

University of the Witwatersrand

Subject Global ranking Developmental studies 18 Anthropology 51-100 Archaeology 51-100 English language and literature 101-150 Geography 101-150 Law 101-150 Politics and International studies 101-150 Communication and media studies 151-200 Earth and marine sciences 151-200 History 151-200 Medicine 151-200 Agriculture and forestry 201-250 Education 201-250 Pharmacy and Pharmacology 201-250 Sociology 201-250 Business and management studies 251-300 Chemical engineering 251-300 Psychology 251-300 Biological sciences 351-400 Economics and econometrics 351-400 Mathematics 351-400 Physics and astronomy 351-400 Chemistry 401-450

Stellenbosch University

Subject Global ranking Developmental studies 42 Agriculture and forestry 51-100 Geography 151-200 Law 151-200 Politics and International studies 151-200 Education 201-250 English language and literature 201-250 Biological sciences 251-300 Business and management studies 251-300 Environmental sciences 251-300 Linguistics 251-300 Pharmacy and Pharmacology 251-300 Psychology 251-300 Economics and econometrics 301-350 Medicine 301-350 Chemistry 351-400 Physics and astronomy 451-500

University of Pretoria

Subject Global ranking Agriculture and forestry 101-150 Law 101-150 Accounting and finance 151-200 Archaeology 151-200 Architecture 151-200 Education 201-250 Chemical engineering 251-300 Economics and econometrics 251-300 English language and literature 251-300 Sociology 251-300 Biological sciences 301-350 Electrical engineering 301-350 Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing engineering 301-350 Medicine 301-350 Computer science 401-450

University of KwaZulu-Natal

Subject Global ranking Developmental studies 51-100 Agriculture and forestry 151-200 Education 251-300 Medicine 301-350 Biological sciences 401-450 Chemistry 401-450

University of Johannesburg

Subject Global ranking Developmental studies 51-100 Geography 151-200 Law 201-250 Education 251-300

Rhodes University

Subject Global ranking Communication and media studies 151-200 English language and literature 201-250

The QS subject rankings are based on a mix of survey responses and hard data, compiled and weighted to formulate a final score.

This includes academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per paper, the h-index (an index that measures both the productivity and impact of the published work of a scientist or scholar) as well as insight from discipline-level experts and specialists.

