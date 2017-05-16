mobile menu mobile search

South African beer prices vs the world

By May 16, 20171 Comments
South African beer prices vs the world
Johannesburg is one of the cheapest places in the world to buy a beer according to a new report by Deutsche Bank.

According to Business Insider, the report is based on data collected by Deutsche Bank analysts on the prices of various services for a recent report to clients. This includes how much it costs to get a beer (500ml or 1 pint) in a neighborhood pub in an expat area of a given city in 2017.

The cheapest on the list is Prague with a beer costing just $1.30 (R17.24). Johannesburg is second at $1.70 (R22.53) , while a beer in Cape Town is only slightly more expensive at $2.10 (R27.84). Oslo, Norway is the most expensive $9.90 (R131.29), with Singapore $9.00 (R119.30) a close second, and Hong Kong $7.70 (R102.10) third.

Most expensive 

At the time of writing the rand was trading at R13.26 to the dollar 

Rank (from most expensive to least) City/Country Price (in dollars) Price (in rands)
1 Oslo, Norway 9.90  131.28
2 Singapore 9.00  119.34
3 Hong Kong 7.70  102.10
4 New York City, USA 7.40  98.13
5 Boston, USA 7.20  95.47
6 Paris, France 7.00  92.82
7 Stockholm, Sweden 6.90  91.50
8 Melbourne, Australia 6.70  88.84
9 Zurich, Switzerland 6.70  88.84
10 Dublin, Ireland 6.50  86.19

Least expensive 

Rank (from most expensive to least) City/Country Price (in dollars) Price (in rands)
38 Istanbul, Turkey 3.80  50.39
39 Frankfurt, Germany 3.80  50.39
40 Berlin, Germany 3.60  47.74
41 Mexico City, Mexico 2.70  35.80
42 Warsaw, Poland 2.30  30.50
43 Manila, Philippines 2.30  30.50
44 Cape Town, South Africa 2.10  27.85
45 Lisbon, Portugal 2.00  26.52
46 Johannesburg, South Africa 1.70  22.54
47 Prague, Czech Republic 1.30  17.24

