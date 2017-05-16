South African beer prices vs the world

Johannesburg is one of the cheapest places in the world to buy a beer according to a new report by Deutsche Bank.
According to Business Insider, the report is based on data collected by Deutsche Bank analysts on the prices of various services for a recent report to clients. This includes how much it costs to get a beer (500ml or 1 pint) in a neighborhood pub in an expat area of a given city in 2017.
The cheapest on the list is Prague with a beer costing just $1.30 (R17.24). Johannesburg is second at $1.70 (R22.53) , while a beer in Cape Town is only slightly more expensive at $2.10 (R27.84). Oslo, Norway is the most expensive $9.90 (R131.29), with Singapore $9.00 (R119.30) a close second, and Hong Kong $7.70 (R102.10) third.
Most expensive
At the time of writing the rand was trading at R13.26 to the dollar
|Rank (from most expensive to least)
|City/Country
|Price (in dollars)
|Price (in rands)
|1
|Oslo, Norway
|9.90
|131.28
|2
|Singapore
|9.00
|119.34
|3
|Hong Kong
|7.70
|102.10
|4
|New York City, USA
|7.40
|98.13
|5
|Boston, USA
|7.20
|95.47
|6
|Paris, France
|7.00
|92.82
|7
|Stockholm, Sweden
|6.90
|91.50
|8
|Melbourne, Australia
|6.70
|88.84
|9
|Zurich, Switzerland
|6.70
|88.84
|10
|Dublin, Ireland
|6.50
|86.19
Least expensive
|Rank (from most expensive to least)
|City/Country
|Price (in dollars)
|Price (in rands)
|38
|Istanbul, Turkey
|3.80
|50.39
|39
|Frankfurt, Germany
|3.80
|50.39
|40
|Berlin, Germany
|3.60
|47.74
|41
|Mexico City, Mexico
|2.70
|35.80
|42
|Warsaw, Poland
|2.30
|30.50
|43
|Manila, Philippines
|2.30
|30.50
|44
|Cape Town, South Africa
|2.10
|27.85
|45
|Lisbon, Portugal
|2.00
|26.52
|46
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|1.70
|22.54
|47
|Prague, Czech Republic
|1.30
|17.24