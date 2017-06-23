The brands and industries South Africans love the most

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aef22d65&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=901&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aef22d65' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fast food outlets are keeping the smiles on South Africans’ faces despite the economic downturn and amid growing disdain for mobile operators and municipal services.

The latest South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SAcsi) results by Consulta reveal South African pet loves and pet hates, looking at nine industries in the country that are keeping consumers happy – and those which let them down.

The results are based on survey responses from over 36,500 people, assessing top brands in nine industries.

These include brands in fast food, life insurance, cellular handsets, full service restaurants, banking, supermarkets, short-term insurance, wireless internet providers and municipalities.

Top and bottom brands

According to Consulta, the top 5 overall brands in the country are dominated by fast food chains, led by Debonairs, with only Apple making an appearance in the top 5:

Debonairs – 85.0 Nando’s – 83.8 Apple – 83.5 McDonald’s – 83.2 Capitec Bank – 83.1

Conversely, the bottom brands are all dominated by wireless internet service providers MTN, Cell C, Telkom Mobile and Vodacom – all of which scored under 70, the lowest being MTN with a score of 65.9.

Within the context of the SA market, a score under 70 generally indicates poor customer satisfaction, Consulta said.

The lowest score overall, however, was the Buffalo City municipality with a score of 47.6.

The biggest movers for the year were Liberty and Debonairs, each seeing their SAcsi scores jump 3.9 points to 78.1 and 85.0 respectively, and McDonald’s which rose by 3.1 points to 83.2.

Other notable increases were achieved by Sanlam, Spur, Old Mutual, Nokia, FNB and Metropolitan, Consulta said.

Industry performances

According to the Index, the fast food industry achieved an overall satisfaction score of 82.2, which was marginally up from 82 in 2015 and 80.5 in the previous year.

Customers scored the life insurance industry an overall 79 in 2016, up from 77.3 in 2015, and cellular handsets went from 77.2 to 78.2 in the same period.

Full service restaurants performed solidly with a SAcsi score of 77.6; banking was stable with a score of 76.5; while supermarkets have seen a steady decline from 81.4 in 2014 to 76.6 (2015) to 76.2 in 2016, and short-term insurance dipped to 75.8 from 77.9 in 2015.

The wireless internet providers industry, scoring 67.8 points (a decline from 68.2 in 2015) is one of these.

Municipalities suffered a low score of 59.5, down from 61.8 in 2015 due to the overall deterioration of satisfaction with service delivery in the eight major municipal districts measured (Cape Town, eThekwini, Tshwane, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Nelson Mandela Bay, Mangaung and Buffalo City).

Industries measured

2013 2014 2015 2016 YoY change Fast Food 79.3 80.5 82.0 82.2 +0.2 Life Insurance 78.4 75.7 77.3 79.0 +1.7 Cellular Handsets 76.0 73.3 77.2 78.2 +1.0 Full Service Restaurants 77.5 75.7 76.9 77.6 +0.7 Banking 75.6 76.3 76.3 76.5 +0.2 Supermarkets 78.8 81.4 76.6 76.2 -0.4 Short-term Insurance 78.8 76.4 77.9 75.8 -2.0 Wireless Internet Providers – 67.2 68.2 67.8 -0.4 Municipalities – 60.8 61.8 59.5 -2.3

Sectors

2013 2014 2015 2016 YoY change Accommodation and Food Services 80.6 79.8 82.3 80.7 -1.6 Finance and Insurance 74.7 73.3 74.1 77.1 +3.0 Manufacturing 79.8 74.9 78.2 76.2 -2.0 Retail Trade 79.2 80.3 78.5 76.2 -2.3 Information 75.3 70.4 70.7 67.8 -2.9 Municipalities / Electricity and Water – 60.8 61.8 59.5 -2.3 Transportation and Warehousing – 65.9 71.2 – –

“While South African customers disposable income has been under pressure which has directly impacted many industries, the fast food sector remains resilient,” said Consulta CEO, Professor Adré Schreuder.

“During tough economic times, people will spend less on semi-durable goods such as clothing and furniture, and more on the quick-high, feel-good experience of fast food. The convenience it offers is also attractive to people who might be spending longer hours working to supplement their income in tough times.”

Read: The best and worst life insurers in South Africa in 2017