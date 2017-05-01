mobile menu mobile search

What a R2 million home looks like in Joburg, Cape Town, Durban and other major cities

By May 1, 20171 Comments
What a R2 million home looks like in Joburg, Cape Town, Durban and other major cities
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

Property website, MyProperty, has released a comparison of 13 properties, showing the type of home you can expect to buy for R2 million in and around South Africa’s biggest cities.

The properties are all currently listed on the MyProperry website and are based on current areas of desirability within the specified cities.

According to a April 2017 report by FNB, the Western Cape is the most expensive province in the country with an average house price of R1.421 million. Gauteng is the 2nd most expensive at R1.041 million.

The Western Cape has also seenthe largest increase in prices over the past seven years, rising cumulatively by 78.2%. By comparison, the next strongest growth was in KZN, with a far more moderate 46.4% and Gauteng with 41.2% over the same period.

Gauteng

3 Bedroom House in Amberfield Valley, Centurion

2 Bedroom House in Monument Park, Pretoria

2 Bedroom Townhouse in Bryanston, Sandton

4 Bedroom Townhouse in Bramley, Johannesburg

Western Cape

1 Bedroom Apartment, Vredehoek, Cape Town

3 Bedroom House in Reebok, Mossel Bay

KwaZulu Natal

1 Bedroom Apartment, Zimbali Coastal Resort & Estate, Ballito

5 Bedroom House, Uvongo, Hibiscus Coast

Free State

3 Bedroom Townhouse, Woodland Hills, Bloemfontein

Mpumalanga

3 Bedroom Townhouse, West Acres, Nelspruit

Limpopo

4 Bedroom House in Hoedspruit Wildlife Estate, Hoedspruit

North West

4 Bedroom House, Magalies Golf Estate, Hartbeespoort

3 Bedroom House, Baillie Park, Potchefstroom

Read: Cape Town properties lose R1.2 million in value after complex renovations block beach view

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Headline MyProperty
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News
Africa growth

Fastest growing countries in Africa for wealth

5 money mistakes retirees must avoid

ANC logo on wall

The SACP has had enough of the ANC and Zuma’s antics

Important tips to consider when buying your next home

Why SA’s smartest investors are keeping an eye out for what lies beyond junk

“Do whatever you can to hold onto your property for as long as possible” warn SA real estate agents

South-Africa

Political and economic uncertainty the new norm for dealmakers

South Africa has a new trade union federation. Can it break the mould?

Join the Conversation
  • James Dean

    Some of those properties need a good gutting inside. Only a handful are worth 2 bar.

2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×