What a R2 million home looks like in Joburg, Cape Town, Durban and other major cities

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7848641&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=925&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a7848641' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Property website, MyProperty, has released a comparison of 13 properties, showing the type of home you can expect to buy for R2 million in and around South Africa’s biggest cities.

The properties are all currently listed on the MyProperry website and are based on current areas of desirability within the specified cities.

According to a April 2017 report by FNB, the Western Cape is the most expensive province in the country with an average house price of R1.421 million. Gauteng is the 2nd most expensive at R1.041 million.

The Western Cape has also seenthe largest increase in prices over the past seven years, rising cumulatively by 78.2%. By comparison, the next strongest growth was in KZN, with a far more moderate 46.4% and Gauteng with 41.2% over the same period.

Gauteng

3 Bedroom House in Amberfield Valley, Centurion

2 Bedroom House in Monument Park, Pretoria

2 Bedroom Townhouse in Bryanston, Sandton

4 Bedroom Townhouse in Bramley, Johannesburg

Western Cape

1 Bedroom Apartment, Vredehoek, Cape Town

3 Bedroom House in Reebok, Mossel Bay

KwaZulu Natal

1 Bedroom Apartment, Zimbali Coastal Resort & Estate, Ballito

5 Bedroom House, Uvongo, Hibiscus Coast

Free State

3 Bedroom Townhouse, Woodland Hills, Bloemfontein

Mpumalanga

3 Bedroom Townhouse, West Acres, Nelspruit

Limpopo

4 Bedroom House in Hoedspruit Wildlife Estate, Hoedspruit

North West

4 Bedroom House, Magalies Golf Estate, Hartbeespoort

3 Bedroom House, Baillie Park, Potchefstroom

Read: Cape Town properties lose R1.2 million in value after complex renovations block beach view