How much it will cost to send your kids to school in Steyn City

Residents of Steyn City, the multi-billion mixed-use lifestyle development in the north of Johannesburg will be able to send their children to a private school from 2018.

Steyn City Preparatory & College is an independent school which will accommodate up to 2,000 learners in grades 0 to 12.

Added to this, an Early Learning Centre will provide an interactive learning experience for pre-schoolers in grades 000 and 00.

Steyn City Parkland Residence is located on the edge of Sandton, connecting Fourways to Lanseria, Broadacres and Midrand.

It comprises some 2,000 acres of land currently being developed to create the largest parkland residence in South Africa. The estate is the brainchild of insurance magnate Douw Steyn.

With most full homes expected to be priced as high as R17 million, the estate screams exclusivity and opulence – just like Steyn’s R250 million private home in the estate, which overlooks the golf course.

In its first phase the development drew in R6.5 billion in investment, with the second phase expected to reach R50 billion.

Unlike many residential estates in South Africa, Steyn City School will be private. Its fees however, will be in line with the likes of Curro schools and Reddam House.

Enrolments for learners in grades 000 to 9 were opened recently, and last month, the college announced the appointment of Brian Mitchell as principal.

Mitchell spent 14 years teaching at Johannesburg schools, including stints as deputy head at St Martin’s Prep and principal at Redhill Prep. He later moved to Durban to take a post as headmaster of Clifton School.

